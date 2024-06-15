Students welcomed with flowers, balloons & processions on 1st-day

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Students were welcomed with flowers, balloons, rangoli, gifts and processions on the first day of schools’ reopening in the district on Saturday.

The Zilla Parishad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, Private aided, non-aided and self-fianced primary, and secondary schools of Marathi, English and Urdu medium were reopened today after two months of summer vacation.

There was also a huge rush of parents in Marathi, English and Urdu medium to drop their children to the schools. Some of the schools took out the processions on bullock carts, tractors and camels to make the day more joyous and memorable for the students. Also, the newly admitted students were seen crying on their first day of school in some places.

The schools like Milind Multipurpose School, Holy Cross Marathi, Sharda Mandir, S B High School, Sant Tukaram Primary School and Maratha School were decorated and teachers in front of classrooms were seen folding hands to welcome the students on the first day.

District collector attends students' welcome ceremony

District collector Deelip Swami attended the students' welcome ceremony organised at the ideal Primary School of Zilli Parishad at Gadiwat village of the tehsil today.

An arch was installed at the entrance of the school, and classrooms and its premises were decorated to welcome the students. A process of standard first students was taken out in a tractor. He lauded 240 students of the school, who can speak Japanese.

Education Officer Jaishri Chavan, deputy education officer Geeta Tandale, education extension officer Sangeeta Savle, project officer Sojwal Jain, former chairman of Panchayat Samiti Babasaheb Rathod, Sarpanch Dnyaneshwar Bhalke, deputy sarpanch Anil Shinde and others were present.