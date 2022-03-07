Sudarshan solar heaters get star rating

Aurangabad, March 7:

Sudarshan Saur Solar Water Heaters have been accredited with a star rating by the Indian Government. Sudarshan Saur is the only company in India to have received a Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) 3-star rating. The products of the company were inaugurated at Sudarshan Saur Shakti Pvt Ltd office by the head of Ramkrishna Mission Swami Vishnupadanand Maharaj, co-ordinator RTC, Savitribai Phule Pune University Dr Anagha Pathak and DGM MEDA V M Rode. Swami Vishnupadanand congratulated the company and wished that the products should get 5-star ratings in the future.

The products are manufactured as per the standards of the Bureau of Indian Standards and ratings are given after testing in National Accreditation Laboratories. The company established in 1989, manufactures solar water heaters, luminark solar lamps, solar electricity systems, Fiado hit pump and others.

Sanjay Jinturkar, Rajendra Bargaje, Ravindra Kulkarni, Ashish Bhalerao, Anjali Jinturkar, Sangeeta Bargaje and others were present.