Sugar factories to start crushing in November

Aurangabad:

This year, the planning of sugarcane crushing season will collapse and after overcoming various difficulties, only 32 sugar factories have been started till October 28. The area under sugarcane cultivation in the State is around 14 lakh hectares. There is a slight decrease in production per hectare.

Sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said that due to various reasons, the season is starting in the first week of November, but with strict planning, the crushing will be completed by the end of April. Although there is a policy to increase the use of machinery for sugarcane harvesting, sugarcane cannot be harvested in fields affected by rains. Due to Diwali, not enough workers have come to the factories yet. Also, the laborers are finding it difficult to cut sugarcane due to mud in the fields. As a temporary solution, priority is being given to cutting sugarcane in dry fields.