Suhas Dashrathe finally embraces BJP

Aurangabad, April 26:

Suhas Dashrathe took over the BJP flag on Tuesday after a three-and-a-half-decade political journey in Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). He joined the BJP in Mumbai in the presence of leader of opposition in the State legislative assembly Devendra Fadnavis, union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, State president Chandrakant Patil, MLA Atul Save, City president Sanjay Kenekar and Shirish Boralkar.

Dashrathe was abruptly removed from MNS in December 2021. His supporters lashed out at the decision taken by the MNS chief on social media. However, this had no effect. Last month, the party took a lenient decision regarding MNS leader Vasant More who had left the party in Pune. Dashrathe supporters again took to the social media demanding to rethink about the decision. However, nothing happened. Finally Dashrathe decided to go with the BJP. Former Mayor Bhagwan Ghadamode, Sameer Rajurkar, Raju Shinde, Shivaji Dandge and others were present.

Left the party before the May 1 meeting

Before the May 1 meeting of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Dashrathe left MNS. He hoped to get another chance in MNS, but in vain. His entry in BJP has created unrest in Shiv Sena. It remains to be seen how much this will benefit the BJP.