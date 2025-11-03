Sukhna River rejuvenation project gains momentum

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following the successful rejuvenation of the Kham River, the municipal corporation has now initiated similar restoration work for the Sukhna River, through a private agency. In the first phase, a 5.5-kilometre stretch from Harsul to the Chikalthana Airport boundary wall will be deepened and widened.

In earlier years, when the Harsul Lake overflowed, nearby residents had to be relocated due to flooding. Over the past five to six years, the civic body transformed the Kham River, from the Cantonment’s Lokhandi Pool to Waluj, into a model river rejuvenation project, which later received international recognition and state-level appreciation.

The Sukhna River project is being implemented with the cooperation of EcoSattva, Varroc Company, and the Cantonment Board. Over time, heavy encroachments had turned the Sukhna River into what resembled a drainage channel. On at least two occasions, floodwaters entered residential areas near Naregaon. Recently, administrator G Sreekanth decided to undertake the same kind of river restoration work for Sukhna, and the project has now begun.

Details of the Sukhna River widening project

Within the municipal corporation limits, the Sukhna River flows for about 5 to 5.5 km, from Harsul to the Chikalthana Airport wall. The ongoing works include river deepening and widening, stone pitching, and tree plantation along the banks. After Diwali, the project has gained momentum, and about 1 km of deepening and widening work has already been completed. The Chikalthana area has a layer of black soil, and stones required for pitching are being brought from the Zoological Park site in Mitmita.

Encroachments still unremoved

There are more than 25 encroachments along the Sukhna River stretch, raising concerns about when these will be cleared. Officials and citizens have pointed out that unless the encroachments are removed, it will be impossible to carry out the river restoration work effectively.