Sumit Pathrikar passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 22, 2025 07:55 PM2025-01-22T19:55:03+5:302025-01-22T19:55:03+5:30
Sumit Rajendra Pathrikar (33), a resident of Suvarnaneel Housing Society, Devalai Chowk, passed away on Wednesday.
He is survived by his mother, father, and brother. His last rites were performed at the Pratapanagar crematorium. Sumit was the son of Rajendra Pathrikar, the city chief of Vihimp Archak Purohit Aayam Sanghatana.