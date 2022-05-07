Summer vacations for university, colleges teachers decalred

Aurangabad, May 7:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has declared summer holidays for the teachers of university departments and affiliated colleges.

The teachers get summer vacation mostly from the last week of April to the second week of June. However, the academic schedule was disturbed because of Covid outbreak in March 2020. The examinations of the first session of all years were to be conducted between September to December every year.

Now, they are being held in February-March. This means the schedule of each session is lagging behind by around six months. There are 440 colleges with 4.4 lakh students in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts while there are 50 departments with more than 5000 students.

Box

Different schedules for dept, college teachers

The college teachers will get 49 days holidays from June 13 to July 31 while teaching faculties of the university departments will be able to take 37 days vacation (between June 25 to July 31). The college teachers will have more holidays than those from university departments.

Box

UG, PG 2nd session exams from June 1

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) will conduct the different undergraduate and postgraduate courses examinations of the second session from June 1 and June 21 respectively within the jurisdiction of the Bamu.

Box

Not all teachers to enjoy vacations

Many college teachers feel they may not be able to avail themselves of vacation because of the examination work. Teachers will have to work as invigilators, moderators, and centre chiefs and complete assessments in time for the result. Bamu in its circular a few days ago stated that the teachers will be engaged in different works of the examinations as and when asked.