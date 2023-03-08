Sun rays to fall on Buddha’s face in Ellora caves

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A festival of rays will be celebrated at Ellora Caves as the Sun rays will fall on the face of the Buddha statue on March 10, 11.

There is a Chaityagruha in cave No. 10 in world famous Ellora caves. There is a huge statue of Lord Buddha here. The feelings on the face and the environment give a pleasing feeling to everyone. The statue is in Dhammachakra Paravatan mudra and along with there are statues of Padmapani and Vajrapani Bodhisattvas. The Sun rays will fall on the face of the Buddha statue on March 10, and 11 between 4.30 pm and 5.15 in the cave. Sculpture research Institute secretary Dr Sanjay Paikrao has appealed to the people to visit Ellora caves on these two days and witness this unique event.