Sunday morning turns out to be a delight for dog lovers

Aurangabad: Sunday morning turned out to be a delight for dog lovers of the city as a dog show was organised by the Rotary Club of Aurangabad, Metro at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal.

In all, 101 dogs of 25 domestic and foreign breeds were present on the ground. The venue was swarming with pet enthusiasts and everyone was excited about the variety of rare breeds that took part at the event. Pet lovers who thronged the venue loved the fact that the organizers had thought of everything required for the animals. The event in total was a good show and the level of competency was high. The owners were seen taking utmost care of their beloved dogs. The dogs were paraded out together, followed by a walking competition according to breed. In the final round, the first three winners were drawn from ten dogs. Lochan Kharwala judged the event. Project chairman Dr Anil Bhadekar was giving information on pet care. Club president Aarti Patankar and others were present.

Huge excitement among children

Breeds including Caravan, Pashmi, Labrador, Rottweiler, Cocker, Spaniel, Dachshund, German Shepherd, Pomeranian, Pug, Lhasa Apso, Golden Retriever, Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Indian Mastiff, American Bully, Cane Corso, Siberian Husky, English Mastiff, Great Dane, Dalmatian, Pit Bull and other breeds participated in the show. The children were excited to see these dogs. Some children were trying to convince their parents to get a pet dog for them.