Aurangabad, June 8:

The short film 'Super Sambhajinagar' was shown at this time. Shivshahir Suresh Jadhav and group presented many powadas. The meeting started with Vande Mataram and ended with the national anthem. Shiv Sena district chief and MLC Ambadas Danve anchored the programme.

BJP is showing colours: Khotkar

The BJP, which has grown with the support of Shiv Sena, is now showing its colours. Their Hindutva is corrupt. They never speak on development, alleged former MLA Arjun Khotkar. The people will never forgive the party for inflation, he added.

Himroo shawl presented to CM

The CM was welcomed with a Himroo Shawl and a replica of Balasaheb Thackeray memorial.

Ankush Pawar, who wrote Ram Naam 6.75 crore times praying for Uddhav Thackeray to become the CM, was felicitated by the latter. As soon as the CM got up for the speech firecrackers were set off and slogans were shouted.

BJP's Ramdas Parodkar, Sandeep Sapkal and Baba Mohite (Kannad tehsil president) joined Shiv Sena on the occasion. Arjun Dangle also spoke.