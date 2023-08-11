Supervisor booked for creating ruckus in company

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police have booked a supervisor for creating a ruckus and abusing the manager in the company at Sangram Auto Company in Waluj industrial area on Wednesday night. The accused supervisor has been identified as Subhan Khan Pathan (Pandharpur).

Police said Subhan Khan and security guard Jeevanrao Nil were on night duty on Wednesday. The manager Vaibhav Chaudhary came to the company for a surprise inspection at around 10.30 pm. Subhan created a ruckus and abused Chaudhary. He later threw a stone on Chaudhary and threatened him to kill. Subhan also abused one of the workers Younus Shaikh. Based on the complaint lodged by Younus Shaikh, a case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.