Supervisor robbed at knife-point in Waluj MIDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a broad daylight incident, a company supervisor was robbed of by two unidentified youths at knife-point, in Waluj MIDC area, on Sunday afternoon. MIDC Waluj police station has registered a case against the two accused for snatching away a mobile phone and cash Rs 20,000 from the victim.

The complainant Rahul Appasaheb Gavande (33, Karodi) stated that he works as a supervisor in a Waluj-MIDC based company. On Sunday, when he was waiting on his motorcycle on CEAT company road at 2 pm, the two accused approached him and asked for his mobile phone to make a phone call. However, he refused saying that there is no balance money in his account to make an outgoing call. The duo picked an argument with him. In the meantime, Gavande started his two-wheeler and left the spot. However, after riding a distance, he noticed that the accused were chasing him on their motorcycle. Hence to save himself from an untoward incident, Gavande rode his bike towards the entrance gate of one company.

However, one of the two youths, took out a sharp-knife before he enter’s company gate and forcibly took away cash Rs 20,000 and a mobile phone of valuing Rs 15,200 from his pocket and sped away from the spot.

Panicked over the incident, Gavande then rushed to the police station and narrated the whole incident to the police. The complaint has been registered and further investigation is on by PSI Ashok Ingole.