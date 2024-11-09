‘Support development with your vote’: Atul Save

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Mahayuti government, in power for the past two and a half years, has secured funds from various sources to speed up development projects. Mahayuti candidate Atul Save urged voters to support ongoing development efforts in the constituency by casting their votes.

Atul Save engaged with citizens, emphasizing the Mahayuti government’s efforts in infrastructure, roads, water supply, education, and health during a campaign in Kailasnagar Ward No. 66. He urged public support through voting to continue these projects, many of which are still pending. Meanwhile, Indiranagar Bayjipura workers joined the BJP under Save’s leadership, and the Lohar community pledged their support. Leaders like Chandrakant Hivrale, Sakharam Pol, Ramchandra Jadhav, and others attended with Mahayuti officials, workers and citizens.