Surgeries postponed as 250 senior doctors in the GMCH go on mass leave

Planned surgeries postponed, patients service falls on the resident doctors

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

In all, 250 professors, assistant professors and associate professors of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) went on mass leave on Saturday demanding removal of the secretary of medical education department. As a result, patient care was affected.

Doctors are treating patients by endangering lives in the corona pandemic. But they were insulted by the medical education secretary. The medical teachers union protested against the insulting treatment meted out to the state union delegation by the official by raising slogans in front of the college on Saturday morning. They took out a march carrying placards in the GMCH premises and drew attention to the demands.

The president of the association, Dr Bharat Sonawane, Dr Kailash Zine, Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Dr Suresh Harbade, Dr Siraj Baig and others were present. The mass leave of senior doctors did not affect the patient service. The house officers and the resident doctors took care of the patient service in the hospital, said Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar.

Several surgeries postponed

OT-2 (ophthalmology) remained closed due to lack of senior doctors. Four surgeries were planned on Saturday, but they were postponed. Two regular surgeries in the OT 3 were postponed, while 3 emergency surgeries were performed. Five emergency surgeries were performed by the gynecology and obstetrics department. Six surgeries were performed in OT-1. In all, 1001 One patients were treated in OPD and 101 patients were admitted in IPD. The admission process for MBBS was also finalized.