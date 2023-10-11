Surplus teachers to deprive of salary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The superintendent of Zilla Parishad (Salary Section) instructed the headmasters of granted schools to exclude the salary of surplus teachers from October month pay bills.

It may be noted that the staffing pattern of schools was approved on September 30 in the State on the basis of student strength for the academic year 2022-23. The students' Aadhar Cards were considered final evidence for the evaluation of students' strengths. Many students faced problems related to Adhar cards. The number of surplus teachers was increased in the district as some schools fell short of one or two students for the required strength.

A total of 154 teachers emerged as surplus in granted secondary schools. ZP Superintendent of Salary Section Madhukar Avhad instructed granted school headmasters to exclude the salary of surplus teachers from pay bills for October month.

So, the surplus teachers will not get their salaries until they are absorbed into other schools. These teachers requested the administration not stop their salary until they get joining in other schools.

Meanwhile, Rashtravai Shikshak Sangh district president Pradip Vikhe, M M Khute, Wahed Shaikh and others met the deputy director of education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division) Anil Sable not to stop the salary of surplus teachers.

Anil Sable told the teachers union that the salary of teachers would not be stopped if the school sent a separate list of surplus teachers.