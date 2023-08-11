Survey for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Parbhani double railway line

Lokmat News Network

The tender process for the railway line work between Solapur - Tuljapur - Dharashiv (Osmanabad) has finally started. The trains will run on this route in the next four years. Similarly, the tender process for the survey of the double line railway route between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Parbhani is also being implemented. After this work, there will be double railway line between Parbhani to Manmad.

The state government in November, 2022 decided to give its share of Rs 452.46 crore for establishing the 84.44 km Solapur - Tuljapur - Dharashiv railway line. It was planned to complete the work in the next four years. Now, the tender process for this route is being implemented. This route will have 10 railway stations. The Western Maharashtra, Marathwada and South India will be linked due to this route.

The demand for railway connectivity was raised since 1960. The Solapur - Tuljapur - Dharashiv railway route was sanctioned in 2004 - 05. However, the project was pending since then. In 2019, prime minister Narendra Modi made an announcement of this route. The state government provided funds. Now, Dharashiv will be connected to Solapur via Tuljapur.

Final survey of 177 km double line

The double - line project between 275 kms between Parbhani and Manmad is pending for years. It included the 98 kms between Ankai (Manmad) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Now, a survey has been done for this line and tender amounting to Rs 990 crore has been published. The work will start soon. After that the double line work of 177 kms between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Parbhani will begin.