Survey for resolving problems of the industry

Munish Sharma appeals to industries to cooperate

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

The Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) and all the industrial associations will conduct a study on the skills required for the industry through a survey. According to the results of this study, training based on useful skills will be imparted for the industrial sector, stated Munish Sharma, president, MAC.

Sharma was speaking at a meeting of industry and business organizations held at MAC recently. He said that trained manpower as well as skills training is a major problem facing the industry and in order to solve this problem, the industry needs to conduct a systematic study based on the expected skills. The needs of the industries in the Waluj industrial area will come to the fore mainly from a survey. Businesses at all levels should cooperate for the survey by providing appropriate information. The findings of this study will be of benefit to all industries, he said. Manish Singh, managing director, ProGilence Capability Development Pvt Ltd, Delhi, made a presentation on the skills survey. Arun Gaikwad, Anil Patil of Massia, president of Indian institute of material management Sanjay Sanghai, K Shrihari, Jayant Yavalkar of Bajaj Auto, Anurag Kalyani, president of NIPM, Nitin Kingavkar, president of quality circle forum, Dayanand Modani, president of Indian institute of industrial engineering, Satish Lonikar of CMIA, Sanjay Gaurshetti, director of MIT and others were present.