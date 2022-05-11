Survey from Jayakwadi dam to Nakshatrawadi to increase water supply

Joint survey by MJP and municipal officials

Aurangabad, May 11:

The officials of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) conducted a survey from Jayakwadi dam to Nakshatrawadi on Tuesday and Wednesday. The team claimed that it was possible to increase the water supply to some extent by taking some comprehensive measures.

Municipal administration is currently resolving the water issue on mission mode. In the first phase, the city will get an additional 6 MLD of water per day from Harsul lake. A 350 mm waterline is being laid from Harsul Lake to water treatment plant on Jatwada road. The work is expected to be completed by Thursday. After completion of this work, the city will get 10 MLD of water daily from Harsul lake. Similarly 4 MLD water is being taken from MIDC. Municipal tankers are being filled with MIDC water.

A team of Ajay Singh, executive engineer, MJP, and Hemant Kolhe, municipal executive engineer surveyed the area to find out how to bring more water from Jayakwadi. The inspection was also carried out at Dhorkin and Farola. It is possible to increase the water level in Jayakwadi to some extent. A programme will be undertaken soon to take comprehensive measures. The exact solution can only be determined after a little study. Some things are technical, in some places removing the old machinery and installing a new machinery will be of benefit, the sources said.