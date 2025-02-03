Suryawanshi felicitated for achieving CKA Certification

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pramod Suryawanshi, a Software Engineer working with a multinational company in Pune, was felicitated by Prof Munish Sharma, director general of the MIT, Group of Academic Research Institutions, in a programme held at MIT Campus on Monday for his outstanding achievement in earning the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) certification.

He completed his CKA training through MIT’s online platform while working in Pune. Along with Suryawanshi, other achievers were also honoured for their success in becoming CKAs.