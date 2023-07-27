‘Suryoday’ installation ceremony of Lion’s International on July 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The installation ceremony of District Cabinet Officers of Lion’s International will be organised on the concept of ‘Suryoday’ at MGM Rukhmini Hall, at 10 am, on July 30.

Addressing a press conference, ceremony convener Anil Munot said that former director of Lion’s International Sanjay Khetan would be the chief guest.

Sunil Desarda, Rajendra Maheshwari, Satish Surana and Abhijit Hirap were also present at the briefing.

Former international director of the organisation Dr Nawal Malu, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, head of Lions family and Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers Rajendra Darda, prominent actress Nishigandha Wad, Mahaveer Patni, Shravan Kumar, outgoing district governor Purushottam Jaipuria, Rajshekhar Kapse, Governor Bhojraj Nimbalkar, Vijay Bhandari and Balbir Singh Vij will grace the event.

The installation ceremony of deputy Governor Girish Sisodia, Ashwin Bajoriya, district secretary Shekhar Tornekar, Treasurer Sanjay Sarda, Leo District President Neeraj Gupta, its secretary Pooja Bharuka and treasurer Pravan Jain will be held under the chairmanship of Governor Sunil Desarda.

Lions Club officers and members from the different 16 districts will arrive here to attend the ceremony.

The registration will commence at 8.30 am on Sunday while the cultural programme will be organised between 9.30 am and 10. The installation ceremony will be hosted from 10 am to 2 pm. The first meeting of the Cabinet Officers will be arranged from 3 pm to 5.5 pm. Later, a cultural programme will also be conducted.