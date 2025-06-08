Sushila Shinde passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sushila Shinde (78) passed away in Pune on Sunday afternoon.

She was the wife of the late Dr J R Shinde, a professor from the Political Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

She leaves behind two daughters and one son. She was also the mother-in-law of Dr Prashant Amrutkar, registrar of Bamu, senior NCP leader adv Vijay Gavhane and Anantrao Walse Patil. The last rites will be performed on her in Pune on June 9

