Sushila Shinde passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 8, 2025 20:35 IST2025-06-08T20:35:02+5:302025-06-08T20:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sushila Shinde (78) passed away in Pune on Sunday afternoon.
She was the wife of the late Dr J R Shinde, a professor from the Political Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).
She leaves behind two daughters and one son. She was also the mother-in-law of Dr Prashant Amrutkar, registrar of Bamu, senior NCP leader adv Vijay Gavhane and Anantrao Walse Patil. The last rites will be performed on her in Pune on June 9