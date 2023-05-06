Suspecting fidelity of wife proved dearer to hubby

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Vaijapur sessions court judge D M Aher has awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 5,000 to Ganesh Shyamrao Thorat (Lakhmapur in Gangapur tehsil) on the charge of attempting to murder his neighbour over a misunderstanding.

Ganesh works as a peon in Lakhmapur Grampanchayat, while the complainant Rambhau Thorat stays in his neighbourhood. Ganesh was having a misunderstanding that Rambhau is having a relationship with his wife. Hence he would frequently threaten Rambhau. The victim had also lodged a police complaint in this regard.

On March 21, 2016, Ganesh attacked Rambhau with a sharp-edged weapon (Koyata) and injured him seriously. Later on, he fled away from the spot after the villagers gathered at the spot. Later on, the police caught him and booked him under Sections 307 and 452 of the IPC. The assistant police inspector G J Jamdar filed the chargesheet in the case. During the hearing, the government pleader Nanasaheb Jagtap cross-examined the statements of seven witnesses in the case. After proving the crime, the court announced the above punishment. The ‘pairvi officer’ Bavache assisted the government pleader.