Suspension of development works lifted by state government

Following court order: Works were approved by the MVA in 2021-22 and 2022-23

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Maharashtra government, under the leadership of the Shinde-Fadnavis administration, has finally lifted the suspension on development works that were previously halted. These works were initially approved by the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the budgets of 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The suspension had been in effect despite an order from the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court. However, just before the contempt petition hearing scheduled for August 10, the state government issued a notification on August 8, immediately lifting the work suspension.

Under the Shinde-Fadnavis government, several development works suggested by people's representatives were suspended, leading to a halt in approved projects across the state. In response to this decision, petitions were filed by the representatives of Ambad, Ghansawangi and Jalna, through adv Sambhaji Tope. On March 3, 2023, the court approved all the works in the budget. The court ordered that these works could not be adjourned based on constitutional grounds. Additionally, the MVA government had issued a clear directive to cancel the suspension order and resume the works approved in the budget.

Despite these orders, the government failed to take action despite repeated requests from the plaintiffs. As a result, Pooja Kalyan Sapate, the former chairman of Jalna ZP, along with former vice chairman Satish Tope and Vishwambhar Bhutekar, filed contempt petitions.