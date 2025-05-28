Suspicious man nabbed in 'Operation yatri suraksha' turns out to be chain snatcher

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man behaving suspiciously at the railway station was found to be a habitual chain snatcher involved in train thefts. The arrest was made during a joint operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Local Crime Branch (LCB) under ‘Operation Yatri Suraksha’ on Tuesday evening.

The accused has been identified as Shaikh Shakeel alias Shakeel Surma (31), a resident of Eknathnagar, Rajangaon, Waluj. Around 5:10 p.m. on May 27, he was spotted loitering at the station and was intercepted by security personnel. His responses raised suspicion, leading to further questioning at the LCB office. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing an Apple iPad from a passenger’s bag aboard the Pune-Nanded Express earlier the same day. The recovered iPad is valued at Rs 80,900. He also admitted to previous thefts involving mangalsutras and other valuables from trains. Following the recovery, the accused was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), and a formal case has been registered. Further investigation is underway to probe his possible involvement in other railway thefts.