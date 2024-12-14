Sustainable village development possible through public participation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Former Divisional Commissioner Dr Purushottam Bhapkar

underlined the need for public participation in the sustainable development of villages as it further pushes the nation’s progress.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the workshop titled "Current Status of Village Development – Challenges and Solutions" held at the Grampanchayat Bhavan in Cidco N2. The other prominent figures on the dais included Dr Sarjerao Thombare, Narhari Shivpure, Dr Bhagwanrao Kapse, Kailas Tawar, Appasaheb Ugle, and Manohar Sarode.

Bhapkar suggested the sarpanchs to adopt strategic, time-bound programs for the holistic development of their villages. Active participation of youth in this process is also needed.

In his presidential address, Thombare emphasized that rural development is essential for a developed and self-reliant India and is the need of the hour.

Dr Kapse, Sunil Kasture, and Shrikant Kulkarni also provided valuable insights by addressing key challenges relating to rural development like smallholder farmers; lack of irrigation and basic infrastructure; unemployment; migration patterns; rapid urbanisation; climate change; volatility in agricultural commodity prices; customer-centric government policies; agricultural industries; enhancing the prestige of farming and group farming.

Bharati Kharatmal compered the proceedings, while Balaji Biradar proposed a vote of thanks.