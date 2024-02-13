'Swagat Cell' to provide enhanced service to entrepreneurs

Approval has been given for capacity enhancement of power transformers in Karodi and Murmi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) inaugurated the Swagat Cell in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, aimed at providing customer-oriented services to industrial entrepreneurs. The inauguration ceremony, held on Tuesday, saw the participation of key figures from industrial associations.

Speaking on the occasion, chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele highlighted the cell's objectives, emphasizing its focus on facilitating new power connections, billing services, and prompt complaint resolutions. Notably, initiatives such as capacity enhancements in power transformers and the opening of new branch offices and sub-divisions were announced to improve service delivery. The Swagat Cell, led by MSEDCL superintendent engineers, is equipped to address entrepreneurs concerns promptly.

Industrial customers were urged to make use of this initiative. CMIA secretary Utsav Machhar, Massia president Anil Patil, inaugurated the city and rural circle swagat cell and praised the initiative, expressing confidence in MSEDCL's commitment to delivering quality services. Ravindra Manwatkar, Chetan Raut, Kamlakar Patil, Manish Agrawal, MSEDCL superintending engineer Shantilal Chaudhary, Pravin Daroli and others were present.

Approval to 33 KV sub-station at Karodi

Dr Kele informed that the work has started to provide uninterrupted power supply to entrepreneurs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar circle. Approval has been given for capacity enhancement of power transformers in 33 KV sub-station at Karodi along with 220 KV power sub-station at Murmi. Along with this, two new branch offices have been opened along with two new sub-divisions namely Bidkin and Waluj.