Swap transplant brings joys & hopes for 2 families

Aurangabad, June 14:

Swap kidney transplants have brought new hopes and joys to two families of the patients in the city. According to details, Dr Bapu Shingte, an associate professor from the Chemistry Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was suffering from a kidney problem since June 2019.

His dialysis was being done from October 2021. The doctors asked him to go for a kidney transplant. Rajesh Suryavanshi from Aurangabad Youth Welfare Association advised Dr Shingte to register with Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) for kidney donation.

However, his wife Alka offered to donate her kidney without waiting for the donor. However, the blood group of husband and wife did not match.

The blood group of Dr Shingte is A-Positive while his wife's blood group is B-Positive.

The doctors advised Dr Shingte to opt for a swap transplant which involves an exchange of organs between two families, who cannot donate the organ to their family member because of blood group mismatch.

In another case, Parbhani-based pharmacist Gunwant Kale’s wife Rajni Kale suddenly fell in November 2019. Doctors informed the patient about the failure of her both kidneys. She approached Dr Neeraj Inamdar from the city for the treatment. Doctors advised her for a kidney transplant.

She was in need of a kidney from a person who has a B-positive blood group as her husband Gunwant Kale’s blood group is A-Positive. Their blood groups were mismatched.

Dr Inamdar advised them to swap a transplant. Kales' made enquires with two to three hospitals for the transplant. They learnt about patient Dr Bapu Shingte at CIIGMA Hospital who has an A-Positive blood group. Gunwant agreed to give his kidney to Dr Shingte in exchange for a kidney of Alka (Shingte’s wife) for his wife Rajni.

The process of kidney retrieval and the transplant took place on April 2, 2022. All four persons are healthy. Gunwant felicitated Rajni while Dr Bapu honoured Alka on Vat Savitri Poornima and hoped for their long life.