‘Swasth Naari, Sashakt Parivar’ campaign sees wide participation across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The ‘Swasth Naari, Sashakt Parivar’ campaign, held from September 17 to October 2, 2025, under the Seva Fortnight initiative, received a strong response across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The drive focused on women’s health as a key aspect of family and community well-being.

The campaign was conducted under the leadership of District Collector Deelip Swami, Chief Executive Officer Ankit, and Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Kanchan Vanore, with implementation overseen by District Health Officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, District Surgeon Dr. Kamalakar Mudkhedkar, Medical Officer Dr. Paras Mandlecha, Dr. Vishal Bendre, Dr. Nagesh Savargaonkar, and Dr. Prashant Bade. Coordination at the district level was handled by Dr. Sarika Landge, Dr. Padmaja Saraf, and Dr. Megha Mane, while Narendra Bavanthade and Sharda Kamble managed reporting.

A total of 2,241 health camps, including 161 specialty camps, were organized, examining 1,47,659 citizens of whom 1,05,601 were women were screened during the campaign. District Health Officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar appealed to women to make full use of the health services and undergo complete check-ups.

Screenings included tests for anemia, hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis, and oral, breast, and cervical cancers, along with antenatal check-ups for pregnant women. Other services covered vaccinations, cataract surgeries, nutritional awareness, blood donation camps, and Ayushman Bharat and ABHA card distribution.

Health officials emphasized that women balancing professional and family responsibilities often neglect their own health. The campaign helped raise awareness about preventive healthcare, menstrual hygiene, and maternal well-being, marking a major step toward a healthier and more empowered society.