Swearing-in ceremony to be held on Nov 30 or Dec 1: Ajit Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the swearing-in ceremony for the formation of Government in the State would be held on November 30 or December 1.

Ajit Pawar was in the city on Wednesday to attend a wedding ceremony. Talking to media persons, he said that the situation was different two and half years ago about becoming Chief Minister and now, it is different.

After the press conference of caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP's claims to the post of Chief Minister, now Ajit Pawar's important statement came.

“Fadnavis, Shinde and I will go to Delhi tomorrow. Our next discussion will be held there. After that, a Government, with two Deputy Chief Ministers and one Chief Minister will be formed,” he said.

He said that the opposition is blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for their heavy defeat and the Supreme Court had also clarified that voting on ballot papers is no longer allowed.

“It is one’s right to protest or not. But, most people have faith in EVMs,” he said. On Rohit Pawar's demand that Ajit be made the Chief Minister, he said, there is no need for the others to give free advice.

“We are doing our job. They (others) should look after their own. It has been two or three days. The MLAs of the Sharad Pawar group are not in my contact. When there is no news, information about Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray coming together is being spread. Such news has been spread intermittently since they separated. Eknath Shinde has all the rights regarding what he should do, how many seats he will get, and how many posts he will get. We will make our own decisions. How can I tell his decision,” he added.