Sword enters in city through courier again
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 10, 2022 11:00 PM2022-04-10T23:00:02+5:302022-04-10T23:00:02+5:30
Aurangabad, April 10: A hoard of swords came from Jalandhar, Punjab was seized by the city police recently. Now, ...
Aurangabad, April 10:
A hoard of swords came from Jalandhar, Punjab was seized by the city police recently. Now, a youth has ordered a sword and it entered in the city through a courier service. The detection branch of Kranti Chowk police station led by PI Vikas Khatane conducted a raid on the courier office and seized the sword.
Raju Jagganath Dhotre (Kate Pimpalgaon, Gangapur) had ordered the sword. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station while PSI Thube is further investigating the case.Open in app