Sword enters in city through courier again

Aurangabad, April 10:

A hoard of swords came from Jalandhar, Punjab was seized by the city police recently. Now, a youth has ordered a sword and it entered in the city through a courier service. The detection branch of Kranti Chowk police station led by PI Vikas Khatane conducted a raid on the courier office and seized the sword.

Raju Jagganath Dhotre (Kate Pimpalgaon, Gangapur) had ordered the sword. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station while PSI Thube is further investigating the case.