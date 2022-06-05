Syed Nisar gets PhD in Microbiology

Aurangabad, June 5:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Syed Nisar Ahmed Syed Ateeque Ahmed in Microbiology.

He submitted his thesis titled “Studies of Psychrotrophic Bacteria from Cooled Milk with Respect to their Hydrolytic Enzymes” under the guidance of Dr Mohammad Shaker, the research guide (former head and Associate Professor, KSK College, Beed). Nisar Ahmed is an Assistant professor at Sir Sayyed College,