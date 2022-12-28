Syllabus for MBA-CET 2023 released

Aurangabad:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) released the syllabus and marking pattern for the common entrance test (CET) to be conducted for admissions to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2023.

The test will have multiple-choice objective-type questions (five options) and each question will carry one mark. There will be negative markings while the medium will be only English.

There will be an online CET of 200 marks based on four topics. The topics are ‘Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and Verbal Ability-Reading Comprehension.

The logical reasoning included the questions to measure how quickly and accurately one can think and judge figures and diagrams.

The quantitative aptitude will have questions on how fast one can work with numbers, numerical calculations understand various arithmetic problems (ratio, proportion, percentage) and measure power quantitative reasoning, interpretation of tables, common graphs and charts.

The questions on verbal ability will be based on comprehension, English language ability, the content of the passage, appropriate words, phrases, expression and similar language skills.

Marking pattern of test

The subject-wise number of questions is as follows;

--Logical reasoning (75 questions)

--Abstract Reasoning (25)

--Quantitiative Aptitude (50)

--Verbal Ability (50)