Syllabus & marking pattern for MCA-CET released

Aurangabad: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has released the syllabus and marking scheme for the Master of Computer Application -Common Entrance Test (MCA-CET)-23. The test is likely to be held in March/April this year.

The online CET will comprise four sections with 100 questions. Each question carries 2 marks. The first section Mathematics and Statistics will have 30 questions based on Algebra, coordinate geometry, differential equations, trigonometry, probability, arithmetic, and mensuration.

The second part is ‘Logical Reasoning’ with 30 questions to measure quickly and logically one can think and check problem-solving capability.

There will be 40 marks for the ‘English Comprehension and Verbal Ability’ section with 20 questions to test the candidate’s general understanding of the English language. The fourth section-'Computer Concept' will have 20 questions based on Data Representation, Computer Architecture and Langauge and Operating System basics.