'Tablighi Ijtima' to begin at Takli Rajerai today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day 'Tablighi Ijtima' will be organised at Takli Rajerai on January 5 and 6. The religious congregation will begin on Monday with the Fajr prayer. All arrangements have been made for this event in a 26-acre area, including a 400-foot main pandal, drinking water facilities, toilets, and parking arrangements in ten acres.

Dignitaries will provide guidance on the practice of Islam and human welfare in this Ijtima that concludes on Tuesday evening with a 'community marriage ceremony' followed by a collective 'Dua' (prayer) for the welfare of the world. More than 30,000 devotees are expected to attend this event.