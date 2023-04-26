Tainted Asst Prof Dr Bandgar suspended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) suspended Dr Ashok Bandgar, the tainted assistant professor from the Dramatics Department of the campus on Wednesday.

A college girl lodged a complaint with Begumpura Police Station against Dr Bandgar of sexual harassment. Considering the seriousness of the case, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole issued today suspension orders for Dr Bandgar, the assistant professor from the Dramatics Department.

In the suspension orders, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle stated that a separate departmental enquiry would be initiated into the case. Vishakha Samiti will also probe the case independently.

“The assistant professor was suspended on the basis of internal grievances redressal committee and the case registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. He will not be able to leave the headquarter with the permission of a competent officer during the suspension period,” it was mentioned in the orders.

It may be noted that the girl who was pursuing an undergraduate course at the Government College of Arts and Science came in contact with Dr Bandgar for guidance for a service course.

He also helped her to get admission to a university department and kept her as paying guest in his house. The accused raped the girl in July 2022.

The victim made a complaint with Bamu and sought consent to lodge a police complaint. On getting permission from the university after preliminary enquiry, she lodged a complaint against him. The first information report was registered with Begumpura Police Station against Dr Bandgar on Tuesday.