Tainted college librarian suspended, loses Ph D research guideship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has withdrawn the research guide of tainted librarian Dr Eraj Siddiqui after she was booked with police for demanding money from the research guide.

It may be noted that four persons, including the research guide, were booked with Begumpura Police Station on Monday.

The research guide demanded a Rs 5 lakh bribe from Ph D researcher who receives a monthly fellowship of Rs 50,400 from the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (Mahajyoti).

Her son was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 as the first instalment. The administration of the university removed her research guideship.

When contacted, Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said that the research guideship in library and information science of tainted lady librarian was withdrawn on Tuesday.

The management of Maulana Azad Education Society (MAES) which runs Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women suspended her from the service police complaint was registered against her for demanding a bribe from a student. A departmental enquiry was also initiated against her. The Education Society subsequently informed Bamu about the suspension of the librarian. When contacted, no one from MAES was available to comment on the incident.

Why do librarians have high scale?

As per the norms, a librarian of a college and university is an equal post to a full-time professor or statutory officer. He/she gets a salary equal to a professor and officer. Professor and librarian from universities and colleges draws nearly 2.75 lakh monthly salary.