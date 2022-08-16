TAIT to be held online soon after 5-yrs-gap

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) will be conducted across the State online for the teachers' recruitment soon, after a gap of five years.

It may be noted that two tests are conducted for the teachers' recruitment across the State.

The first is Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (Maha TET) which makes youths eligible to become qualifying TAIT. Those who clear TAIT get jobs in schools.

The State Government announced that TAIT would be held twice a year for the teachers' recruitment. However, the first test was held in 2017. An online recruitment system through the ‘pavitra portal’ was developed. But, the aspiring teachers have been waiting for the second TAIT for the past five years.

The desk officer of the State Government directed the commissioner of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) to make arrangements for TAIT with the coordination of the agency concerned as per the provisions in the Government Resolution dated February 7, 2019.

There was a possibility of recruiting teachers through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). However, it appears that the recruitment would be done through ‘Pavitra Portal.’

Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhre said that it would take some more time to complete the technical process of handing over teachers' recruitment to MPSC and the recruitment process cannot be withheld till then.

“So, the Government kept the option open of using the current system for the recruitment,” he said. The process of appointing the agency through the tendering process will be completed under the monitoring of the commissioner of education. Meanwhile, Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh Sajid Nisar demanded recently to hold the TAIT immediately.