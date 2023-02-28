Taj of Deccan, Caves impressed W20 delegates

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The W20 delegates today were highly impressed by the beautiful architecture of Bibi ka Maqbara and stone carvings of Aurangabad Caves during the heritage walk organised by Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) and in association with Aurangabad Chapter of Intach, today from 6 am to 8 am.

Around 100 delegates were on the tour. They reached Maqbara at around 8 am. They were impressed on seeing the Taj of Deccan and were curious to know more about it like the difference between the Taj Mahal and Bibi ka Maqbara (which is known as a replica of the Taj Mahal), dates of both the heritage monuments and the history in details. Few of them could not resist from uttering Wow. They claimed that it looks like the Taj Mahal at first look. They asked several questions to guide.

It may be noted that the delegation travelled from the hotel in three AC buses. They reached Aurangabad Caves at 6 am. The girls wearing sarees showered flower petals upon them and presented a rose to all of them. The drawing of rangolis on both sides of the road leading from Maqbara to Caves was noteworthy. They were accorded a red carpet welcome. The officers from the Archaeological Survey of India, the District Administration and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) welcomed the delegates at the foothills of the caves.

The delegates saw all the caves (divided in three groups) from Cave Number 1 to 12. They climbed stairs to see the third group of caves. They patiently lend their ears to the explanation of the site. Later on, they had a combined photo session amid the mild rays of the rising Sun.

The delegation was also accorded a warm welcome at Maqbara amidst the blowing of ‘tutari’ and ‘sanai’. The ASI officials welcomed them by presenting and showering flower petals. The delegates were very enthusiastic to visit Maqbara. They had photoshoots, solo, in groups and with all. Intach office-bearers explained the monument to them. The red carpet was placed from the entrance of the Maqbara till the royal mausoleum inside the campus.

The delegates also enjoyed seeing the heritage gates of the city by lowering the speed of the bus while on the way.

Millet breakfast at Maqbara

The delegates had millet breakfast at Maqbara. The delicacies made of jowar and bajra were served to them along with matki. The additional municipal commissioner B B Nemane, sub-district magistrate Rameshwar Rodge, tehsildar Shankar Laad and police officials were present on the occasion.