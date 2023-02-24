Take care to preserve the beautification work

-Guardian minister inspects the beautification works for G20

Aurangabad: Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre inspected the beautification works carried out in the city on the backdrop of the G20 summit on Friday. He also suggested that care should be taken to ensure that this beautification remains intact in the future.

The inspection started from the airport at 10 am and ended after reviewing the arrangements at Bibi-Ka-Maqbara. The minister instructed that the trees planted for beautification should be taken care of so that they do not get dried up in the summer season.

Bhumre appreciated the beautification works. He appealed to the citizens to preserve the beauty of the city after the end of the conference. He also mentioned that the administration should urge the guests coming for the G20 conference to visit Jayakwadi dam. He directed the municipal administrator to finish the beautification works as early as possible. Cooperation minister Atul Save, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Municipal administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary, Commissioner of Police Dr Nikhil Gupta and other officials were present.