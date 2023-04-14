Take to the streets to struggle for saving reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Traditional Balutedari system will be established through the new education policy. The government has systematically planned that there will be no more government jobs. This means that reservation will also be abolished. Thus instead of dancing in the Jayanti procession, one should take to the streets to oppose the decision, said renowned poetess Dr Pratibha Aher.

A lecture was organised at Mustababadnagar, Senanagar on behalf of Blue Star Mitra Mandal on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar jayanti on Friday. She said that through the struggle of Phule, Shahu, Ambedkar, Bahujans got humanity. However, the Constitution, education and reservation given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is being destroyed. By closing thousands of schools and colleges in the new education policy, the government has taken care that there will be no more government jobs. This means that the reservation has been kept under wraps. In this background, we should get ready to struggle on the streets. Vishnu Dandge. Pradeep Pagare, Suresh Bharsakhle, Secretary Nagesh Thorat and others were present.