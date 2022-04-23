Taking forward legacy

Business runs in the veins of Kishor Desarda, the third generation entrepreneur and director, Parason Machinery (I) Pvt Ltd. His grandfather Dr C P Desarda started the company, which provides machines required for the pulp and paper industry, in 1977. His father Shekhar joined in 1987. From childhood, Kishor heard discussions about business in the house and from the eighth standard itself, he knew that he would continue the family legacy of entrepreneurship. Apart from playing an important role in the operations of the family business, he diversified into the information technology (IT) arena. He unravels his exciting experiences in this interview.

Q: Tell us about your entrepreneurial journey.

A: One would imagine that I being the director, I had it all very easy.

However, it was not so. I feel owner is the first servant. From sweeping to signing cheques, he should be able to do everything. I had exposure in departments like finance, technology, marketing and worked for understanding government policies. Today, I look after new projects, finance, marketing and vendor development. Anyway, In a family business everybody does everything. One has to chip in wherever one’s services are required.

Q: Did you want to do something different as an entrepreneur?

A: I am an IT engineer and have completed one year course of Stanford University’s Seed Transformation Programme. So, I definitely wanted to start a new IT company. I derive dual satisfaction of contributing in the growth of Parason and also incubate IT Security Consulting company SecureLayer7 Technologies Pvt Ltd, majorly working with US and Middle East Customer base. In the US, people are taking efforts to safeguard data, conducting audits to ensure there are no data leaks or hacking. We have 85 security consultants on board in Pune for this company, started by me and my college mate Sandeep Kamble in 2013-14.

I also started Gazon Communications India Ltd, which is engaged into Data Centre and Internet Business having large subscriber base in Maharashtra.

Q: What innovation did you introduce in the business.

A: Generally, when the members of the next generation join, they may feel that old practices are wrong and they will do it all better. However, after putting in 6-8 months of work, one realises that one has to first learn and then improve. We wanted to develop new products, explore new markets, expand capacity and review work of the project department, which provides engineering solutions. With guidance of seniors in the family, we increased global reach and took the company to the next level in the last 10 years.

Q: Looking back…

A: When Parason was born, challenges were big. There was no capital, no business background and my grandfather, who held a Ph D degree in metallurgy, had quit job to start the company. Those were the days of closed economy and quota system wherein one needed permission for production. When economy opened up, we received boost. Every year, new product was added. We concentrated on import substitute products and also on export. Today, we have 9 manufacturing plants in India and 1 in Brazil and send our products to 60 countries.

Q: What kind of machinery you manufacture?

A: Firstly, there is a belief that paper manufacturing is not environment-friendly and forests are cut for producing paper but this is a myth. Raw material for making paper is agriculture residue. Also there are planned forests for making paper, its a sustainable industry. We make all kinds of machines needed for pulp making. Recycled paper has all kinds of material like ink, wrapped plastic, thermocol, and gum. These all are recycled in a pulper which needs high density cleaners, washings and other components. We design entire engineering system for recycled paper and provide necessary equipment for making different types of papers.

Q: How do you look at Aurangabad as in industrial destination?

A: Aurangabad is an interesting city. It has everything but at the same time its not big, which is an advantage. It has many small and big units, which are doing unique works. Electricity is cheaper and power breakdowns are relatively less. Future of Aurangabad is good but we need to solve bottlenecks like improving water supply. There is dam in water but we are getting supply once in seven days.