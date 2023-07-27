Taking motorcycle cost dearer to police

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The policemen got down from a police van saw a motorcycle. They checked the handle lock and then took the motorcycle away. They did not inform the senior officers about it and not even note it in the dairy. Next day, the residents saw a policemen taking the motorcycle away in the CCTV camera footage. A case was registered and the senior officers were shocked to see a policemen in the act in the footage. As the questions were raised on the role of the police in this incident, commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya directed ACP Sampat Shinde to conduct an investigation.

According to the details, Nikhil Mittal runs a shop named Asha Traders in Aurangpura. On July 25, his servant Zahir Shaikh parked his motorcycle HF Deluxe in front of the shop at around 10 pm, but it was not seen in the morning. Zahir informed the incident to Mittal and he checked the CCTV footage where a policemen were seen taking the motorcycle. At round 2 pm, Zahir received a call from the City Chowk police station and the officer on the phone asked him whether his motorcycle was stolen and from where.

Zahir got suspicious and he gave the information of the call to the City Chowk police station PI Nirmala Pardeshi. The CCTV footage was also shown to her. She checked the station dairy, but there was no note of the theft.

Pardeshi then informed CP Lohiya and he then directed the officers to conduct an investigation.

When the concerned policemen and the officers on night duty came to know about this action got worried. The motorcycle was then brought to the police station.

Policeman checked 3 vehicles

- The concerned policemen were seen checking a four-wheeler at 2.55 am. Later, they checked a motorcycle and then checked the handle lock of another motorcycle and took it away. However, why they took the particular motorcycle was not clear.

- Two policemen were seen taking strenuous efforts to start the motorcycle for around 12 minutes and later drag it.

- One policeman claimed that the motorcycle was taken as an addict was standing near the motorcycle

- The motorcycle was not kept at the place of seized articles in the police station but was parked in a lane near police station.