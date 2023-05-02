Talent show awards night @ Podar Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Podar International School (PIS), Waluj hosted the Podar Talent Show–2023 recently. The students in the age group from 5 years to 15 years participated in around 25 various competitions in five groups. The winners of these competitions were felicitated with trophies and certificates by the dignitaries at the Podar Talent Show Awards Night.

Children participated in events like solo singing, storytelling, future me and solo dance. Out of the 77 awards conferred to the young students, 66 awards were won by the students of PIS, Waluj and 8 by the students of PIS, CBSE Aurangabad. A panel of 11 jury members judged the event.

Dignitaries including principals of PIS branches, Abhijeet Dive (Jalna), Vaishali Joshi (Sundarwadi), Headmistress, Podar Prep Shahanoorwadi, Rachana Jagtap and HR Manager Marathwada Hub Ravi Sarovar Anjali lighted the traditional lamp to mark inauguration of the awards night. Students presented various performances.

Principal, PIS, Waluj Louis Rodrigues encouraged students to dream big, acquire knowledge and skills.

The winners of ‘Ideas For Change Competition for the teachers, Maureen Montero (First Position), Ashwini Bhandare (second) and Pallavi Pawar (third) were felicitated.

The Teacher of the Year - 2022 award was conferred to Shagufta Kazi, senior academic coordinator. Head girl Flavia Monteiro proposed a vote of thanks.