Tampering of CCTV footage will be evidence against police

Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court clarifying that the CCTV footage of the SP office and the premises should not be tampered or it will be considered as the evidence against the police, and ordered to issue notices to the superintendent of police of Ahmednagar and other respondents.

Petitioner woman alleged that deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Mitke and one goon beat her daughter in the police station at Shrirampura in Ahmednagar district and requested that a case should be registered in this regard.

During the preliminary hearing of the petition, Justice K C Sant issued the order.

According to the petitioner, Dy.SP Mitke called her daughter to the Shrirampura police station and then along with a goon beat her demanding her to confess the crime. The girl was seriously injured and was admited to Sakhar Hospital. However, the case was not registered but instead the police threatened the victim. An application was also given to the SP, but no action was taken.

Hence, the mother of the victim submitted a petition with Aurangabad division bench through Adv Shaikh Mazhar.

During the hearing the bench directed to issue notices to the SP, home ministry and Nashik’s commissioner of police.

As per the petition, the incident occurred at Ahmednagar police superintendent office and she feared that the CCTV footage of the office and premises will be tampered to destroy the evidence.