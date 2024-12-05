Tanker leak leads to injuries

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An oil spill on the main road from NRB Company to Rajyog Hotel caused accidents on Thursday morning. Eight to ten two-wheeler riders slipped and fell. Three people were seriously injured, and others had minor injuries. Firefighting personnel from MIDC quickly arrived and cleaned the road with water, clearing the way for traffic.

Around 9.15 am, a tanker started leaking oil near NRB Square. The tanker continued towards Tisgaon, spilling oil on the road, which is often used by commuters to the industrial area. The oil caused riders to lose control. Kalyan Mule (56, Jogeshwari), fell off his bike while heading towards the city from NRB Corner around 9:30 AM. He was rushed to a private hospital by his son, Rahul Mule. Two others, including a woman, were also seriously injured.

Vehicle driver on the run:

The driver responsible for the oil spill fled the scene with the tanker. Workers and their relatives urge the police to find the driver and take action.

Firefighters respond quickly:

After receiving information about the accident, the firefighting team quickly responded. They washed the road with water to clear the spill. The team included Sarang Wasnik, Lalit Brahmankar, S.K. Gaikwad, and Nitin Parkhe.

Photo: The oil spill on the road before the firefighting team cleaned it.