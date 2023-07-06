Tanker transporting bio-diesel held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Local crime branch of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police took action against a tanker for illegal transportation of bio-diesel. The police seized the tanker and bio-diesel and other articles, all worth around Rs 50 lakh.

LCB PI Satish Wagh received the information that illegal transportation is being done through a tanker on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Ahmednagar National Highway on Wednesday afternoon. The police team laid a trap at Kaigaon Shivar and stopped a suspected tanker (DN 09 S 9733). Driver Dilipkumar Ramkishor Yadav (34, Rastipur, Pratapgadh, Uttar Pradesh) told the police that he is taking oil in the tanker to Nandur in Buldhana district. When, the police searched the tanker, they found it was bio-diesel.

The police seized 950 litres bio-diesel worth Rs 23.16 lakh and tanker worth Rs 25 lakh. A case has been registered against the driver Dilipkumar with GAngapur police station on Thursday. The action was executed by PI Wagh, PSI Madhukar More, constable Shrimant Bhalerao, Vikram Deshmukh, Pradeep Khandalkar, Ganesh Sonawane and others.