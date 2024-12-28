Tanmay becomes youngest Lieutenant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tanmay Yogesh Deshmukh, a 23-year-old from Yavatmal, has made history by becoming the youngest Lieutenant in the Indian Army. A cadet at the Defense Career Academy (DCA), Tanmay’s achievement reflects his dedication and hard work.

Tanmay excelled in his studies from a young age, scoring 96% in his 10th standard. He joined DCA for his 11th and 12th grades and cleared the NDA entrance exam in 2019, ranking 111th nationally. After completing his training at the NDA in Pune and the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Tanmay was appointed as a Lieutenant in January 2024. His parents, Yogesh and a housewife mother, have always supported his dream of joining the military. Tanmay’s story is an inspiring example of perseverance, discipline, and the importance of quality training.

(WITH PHOTO)