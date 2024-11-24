Tanwani’s withdrawal big factory in Jaiswal's victory

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The decision of former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani not to contest the election to avoid division of victory in Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency proved helpful for Pradeep Jaiswal, the candidate of Shindesena and Mahayuti. Had he contested the election, the division of votes may have benefitted Naser Siddiqui, the candidate of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimee (AIMIM), for his victory. Because this happened in the 2014 election. At that time AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel was declared winner from Central Constituency.

Talking to newsmen, Kishanchand Tanwani said that he was right in taking back his decision from contesting election considering today’s margin of votes between Jaiswal and Naser.

People from all communities voted for me: Jaiswal

The Central Constituency is considered important among all in the district from a political point of view. This time around, there are 24 candidates of the different parties in the fray. After the victory, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal said that he could win today’s election as people of all communities voted for development than in the name of any community.

“The development works of lakhs of rupees were carried out in different areas of the old city. I never discriminated while carrying out these works. There were some areas which had no tar road for two to three decades. People came to me and I brought funds for the construction of the road,” he added.