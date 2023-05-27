Taps in the city to go dry for two days in summer!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is not good news for the citizens as the taps in many parts of the city are likely to go dry for two long days as the pumping house at Pharola got suddenly defunct after the pipeline on campus got burst on Saturday at 8.30 am.

Acting upon the information, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) water supply section swung into action and undertook the task of repairing works on a war-footing basis. It is ascertained that it would take 20-22 hours to remove water from the six pumps and dry them. Meanwhile, the municipal corporation is left with no option but to postpone the water supply schedule for two days. However, the sudden technical snag has pushed lakhs of citizens to face inconvenience during the sultry weather, said the sources.

There are six pumps installed in the pumping house at Pharola. The manifold pipe linked to pump number 4 (670 HP) got damaged. As a result, the water got entered the main panel, motors, starters, LT capacitors and electrical panels. All six pumps got dipped in the water.

The civic authorities stopped the electricity supply and discontinued the functioning of the pumps. The repairing works continued during the whole day and would last till 2 am or 6 am, said the sources.

Taps to go dry for two days!

Meanwhile, the municipal authorities have informed that the areas which were to get water in taps on rotation on Saturday would be getting it on Sunday. However, if we go by the ground reality, there is less possibility of supplying water on Sunday. Hence it is sure that the regular water supply will resume on Monday.

It may be noted that after completing the repairing task, the water lifting will be resumed and the CSMC will start storing the water in all the city ESRs. It will take around 20 hours or more to get filled up. Hence the distribution of water from the ESRs will be postponed for two days in phases.

Residents on road

As per the rotation, the residents of Al-Hilal Colony (near Aref Colony) were supposed to receive water in taps on Friday night. They got annoyed when the areas nearby them received water. Hence the angry residents came outside their houses and gathered near the municipal corporation school on Saturday morning. The majority of them were women members.

Status of disruption in water supply

Jan 23 - Big leakage occurred in Pharola.

Feb 01 - Water pipeline bursts near Nath Seeds.

Mar 06 - Electric supply disrupted due to stormy winds.

Mar 07 - Pumping House suddenly got defunct.

Mar 07 - Stormy wind hits water supply.

Mar 27 - Major technical failure in the feeder.

Mar 30 - Back water entered into pumps.

April 05- Air valve gets dislodged.

Apr 08 - Undertook repairing of 700 mm water pipeline.

Apr 28 - Water lifting from Jayakwadi Dam disrupts and

May 17 - Air valve gets dislodged on Paithan Road.