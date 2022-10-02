Tarabai Shinde Study Centre launches Film Club initiative

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

Tarabai Shinde Women’s Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started the ‘Films Club’ initiative on September 30.

Under the project, a women-oriented movie will be shown every first and third Saturday of the month.

In the inaugural ceremony speech, Study Centre director Dr Mehrunnisa Pathan said that all students avail of the project.

She said that cinema is not just a medium of entertainment but it reflects social, economic and cultural issues. The film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ was shown to the students on Friday.

Earlier, programme coordinator Dr Savita Bahirat conducted the proceedings of the programme. Ashwini More and Satish Bolkar were also present. Study Centre staff took efforts for the success of the event.